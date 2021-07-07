Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 382,500 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 382,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $94,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $112,000.

EJFAU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,134. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

