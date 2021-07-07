Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 382,500 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 382,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $746,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $282,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,483,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 37,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,469. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.