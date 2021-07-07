Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 393,000 Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 393,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned 0.38% of Thoma Bravo Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,800,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,315,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,868,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 1,860,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,331. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

