Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 487,000 Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 487,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $3,436,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLBLU remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

