Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 492,500 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 492,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNGU traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

