Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 536,300 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 536,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,836,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,971,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,478,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGAU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.