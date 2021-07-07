Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 509,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCRNU. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $16,836,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000.

DCRNU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 43,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,339. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

