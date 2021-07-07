Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 614,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned about 2.97% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCAQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,421. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

