Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $175,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $193,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

ASPCU remained flat at $$10.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. 30,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,576. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.