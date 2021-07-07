Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 413,113 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 413,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIIIU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $8,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIIIU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 32,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,460. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

