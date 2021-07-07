Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 455,000 ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $9,960,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth about $1,245,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth about $482,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOBU remained flat at $$10.05 on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,660. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

