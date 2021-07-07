Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 463,500 LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 463,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDHAU. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $20,189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $7,590,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $5,060,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $5,060,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $5,007,000.

Shares of LDHAU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,925. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

