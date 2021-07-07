Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 463,500 SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 463,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.29% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFC. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,080,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,080,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,122,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVFC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

