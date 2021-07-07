Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 598,700 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 598,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned 1.67% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,951. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

