Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 667,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 667,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,000. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I comprises approximately 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGACU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of LGACU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 35,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,943. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

