Sage Rock Capital Management LP Has $5.49 Million Stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,934 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000.

VIIAU remained flat at $$10.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,572. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

