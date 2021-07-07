Sage Rock Capital Management LP Has $5.69 Million Holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,200 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.53% of CHP Merger worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CHP Merger by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,644,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after buying an additional 402,195 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $4,164,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHP Merger stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. CHP Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.84.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

