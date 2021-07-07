Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $4.86 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 482,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENNVU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

OTCMKTS:ENNVU remained flat at $$10.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,964. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

