Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $5.74 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 573,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $40,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $29,870,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,996,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

OHPAU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 11,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,912. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.