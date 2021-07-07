Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $5 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 494,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMIIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000.

OTCMKTS GMIIU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 2,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

