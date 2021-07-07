Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $6.26 Million in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 628,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSAQU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000.

OTCMKTS:GSAQU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

