Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $6.54 Million in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 650,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000. 26 Capital Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADERU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADERU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 4,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,744. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.