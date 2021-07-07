Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $6.64 Million in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 669,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,000. Slam makes up about 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Slam during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Slam during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Slam during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Slam during the first quarter valued at $198,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SLAMU stock remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,328. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

