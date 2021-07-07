Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $6.86 Million in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 678,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,000. Colicity accounts for 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter valued at $145,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

COLIU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,649. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

