Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $6.86 Million in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 681,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,000. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition comprises 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $30,150,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $26,316,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $24,048,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $20,100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $14,807,000.

Shares of REVHU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 5,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

