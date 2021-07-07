Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 382,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Shares of PLMIU traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

