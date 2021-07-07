Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 648,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V makes up approximately 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 16,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,153. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

