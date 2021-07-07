Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 654,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000. Broadscale Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCLEU. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Shares of SCLEU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,944. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

