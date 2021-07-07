Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 825,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,000. FS Development Corp. II accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSII traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,621. FS Development Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

