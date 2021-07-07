Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 382,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $12,500,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000.

ACTDU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

