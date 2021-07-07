Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 552,400 TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 552,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,482,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TZPSU traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,396. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

