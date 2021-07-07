Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 573,800 Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 573,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of BIOTU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 6,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,046. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

