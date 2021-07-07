Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 844,000 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 844,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,000. Noble Rock Acquisition comprises about 1.0% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRACU remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,943. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

