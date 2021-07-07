Sage Rock Capital Management LP Sells 111,300 Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,300 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,363,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TEKKU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,190. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEKKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.