Sage Rock Capital Management LP Sells 28,438 Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,438 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $15,162,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,231,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,123,000. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000.

MRACU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,259. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12.

In related news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $1,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

