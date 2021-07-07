Sage Rock Capital Management LP Sells 51,200 Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTICU. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,659,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,050,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,973,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $4,784,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTICU remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,693. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

