Sage Rock Capital Management LP Sells 547,200 Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,200 shares during the period. Scion Tech Growth I makes up approximately 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Scion Tech Growth I has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

