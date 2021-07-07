Sage Rock Capital Management LP Takes $4.69 Million Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 471,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSRXU. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $498,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS FSRXU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.