Sage Rock Capital Management LP Takes $5.52 Million Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 554,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.98% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,482,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,539. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

