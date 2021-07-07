Sage Rock Capital Management LP Takes $6.82 Million Position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 687,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000. Powered Brands makes up 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $992,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $5,420,000.

OTCMKTS POWRU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,294. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

