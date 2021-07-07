Sage Rock Capital Management LP Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 663,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,000. CF Acquisition Corp. V makes up about 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFVU. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000.

OTCMKTS CFFVU traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

