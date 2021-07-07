Sage Rock Capital Management LP Takes Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 683,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,000. Reinvent Technology Partners Y accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTPYU. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $243,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTPYU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,725. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

