Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.35. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 70,573 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 million, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 300.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

