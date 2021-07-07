Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €26.50 ($31.18). Salzgitter shares last traded at €26.40 ($31.06), with a volume of 123,839 shares.

SZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.41.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

