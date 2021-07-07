San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 280,148 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

