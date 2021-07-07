Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. 99,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,290. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management’s holdings in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

