SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Up to $141.71

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.71, but opened at $147.53. SAP shares last traded at $147.43, with a volume of 10,154 shares.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.27.

The stock has a market cap of $180.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

