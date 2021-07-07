Saputo (TSE:SAP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.61. Saputo shares last traded at C$37.45, with a volume of 316,519 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.63.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$15.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.