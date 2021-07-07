SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $329.57

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $329.57 and last traded at $328.66, with a volume of 5416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $326.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 265.20 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.