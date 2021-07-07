SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Shares Up 1.9%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. 640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44.

About SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, life extension, and demobilization of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind and wave energy convertor systems, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.